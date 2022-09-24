Tropical Storm Ian: Orange County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."

As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Orange County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.

LATEST STORM UPDATES

ORANGE COUNTY SANDBAGS

Orange County opened five self-serve sandbag sites on Saturday, Sept. 24. Sandbag sites opened at 8 a.m. and will be open during normal business hours. Limit of 10 bags per person. Proof of residency required, and you must bring your own shovel.

Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive

Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington Avenue

Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Ave Avenue

Meadow Woods Park, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle

West Orange Recreational Complex, 309 Southwest West Crown Point Road

ORANGE COUNTY EVACUATIONS

No evacuations ordered.

ORANGE COUNTY EMERGENCY SHELTERS

No shelters opened yet.

ORANGE COUNTY SCHOOL CLOSURES

No school closures currently reported.

CONTACT ORANGE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT