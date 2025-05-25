Deland teen injured in overnight shooting, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday morning in Deland.
According to officials, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in front of the 1700 block of North Woodland Boulevard.
Reports suggest a passing driver heard multiple gunshots as he traveled through the area. Moments later, the rear window of his vehicle shattered. A 16-year-old passenger riding in the back seat soon discovered he had sustained a graze wound to his head.
Emergency responders quickly transported the teen to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and later listed in stable condition. Medical staff described the injury as minor.
According to the initial investigation, the gunfire appears to have originated from an exchange between two individuals on foot in the parking lot of the commercial property in the1700 block of North Woodland Boulevard. Authorities have not released information about potential suspects or motives at this time.
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the DeLand Police Department or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
The Source: This information came from the Volusia Sheriff's Office on May 25, 2025.