Tropical Storm Ian: Volusia County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."

As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Volusia County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.

LATEST STORM UPDATES

VOLUSIA COUNTY SANDBAGS

Proof of residency required.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Daytona Beach Shores City Council, 2990 S. Atlantic Avenue

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Limit of 10 bags.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Volusia County Correctional Facility parking lot, 1354 Indian Lake Rd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Daytona Beach Shores Community Center, 3000 Bellemead Drive

9 a.m - 5 p.m. Limit of 10 bags.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 & 25

DeBary City Hall, 16 Colomba Road

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Limit of 10 bags per household. Not for commercial businesses. Residents asked to bring their own shovel.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 & 25

Festival Park, 191 Howland Blvd. Proof of residency required.

Monday, Sept. 26

Parking lot near Orange Avenue and Jean Street in Daytona Beach. Residents asked to bring their own shovel. Limit of 10 bags per vehicle.

Edgewater - 3 locations, open 24/7. Residents should bring their own shovels and bags.

Fire Station 57, 2628 Hibiscus Drive

Mango Tree Lake, 901 Mango Tree Drive

Airport staging area, 1898 Airpark Road

Monday, Sept. 26 & Sept. 27

New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex Stadium, 2335 Sunset Drive

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Choice of 10 pre-filled bags at stadium, or up to 15 self-serve bags. Proof of residency and a shovel is required.

Monday, Sept. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 2

Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Limit of 10 bags. Bring a shovel.

Opens Monday, Sept. 26; 9 a.m.

Port Orange. Limit of 10 bags.

Coraci Sports Complex, 5200 Coraci Blvd.

Spruce Creek Recreational Facility, 6040 Central Park Blvd.

Airport Road Park, 6751 Airport Road

Port Orange Adult Center, 4790 Ridgewood Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Reed Canal Park, 2871 S. Nova Road, South Daytona. Limit of 25 bags. Proof of residency required.

VOLUSIA COUNTY EVACUATIONS

No evacuations ordered.

VOLUSIA COUNTY EMERGENCY SHELTERS

No shelters opened yet.

VOLUSIA COUNTY SCHOOL CLOSURES

No school closures currently reported.

CONTACT VOLUSIA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT