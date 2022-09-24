Tropical Storm Ian: Volusia County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."
As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Volusia County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.
LATEST STORM UPDATES
- FOX 35 STORM TEAM HURRICANE CENTER (Cone, models, pathway)
- FOX 35 STORM TEAM COVERAGE
- FOX 35 TRACKING THE TROPICS FORECAST
VOLUSIA COUNTY SANDBAGS
Proof of residency required.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Daytona Beach Shores City Council, 2990 S. Atlantic Avenue
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Limit of 10 bags.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Volusia County Correctional Facility parking lot, 1354 Indian Lake Rd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Daytona Beach Shores Community Center, 3000 Bellemead Drive
9 a.m - 5 p.m. Limit of 10 bags.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 & 25
DeBary City Hall, 16 Colomba Road
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Limit of 10 bags per household. Not for commercial businesses. Residents asked to bring their own shovel.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 & 25
Festival Park, 191 Howland Blvd. Proof of residency required.
Monday, Sept. 26
Parking lot near Orange Avenue and Jean Street in Daytona Beach. Residents asked to bring their own shovel. Limit of 10 bags per vehicle.
Edgewater - 3 locations, open 24/7. Residents should bring their own shovels and bags.
- Fire Station 57, 2628 Hibiscus Drive
- Mango Tree Lake, 901 Mango Tree Drive
- Airport staging area, 1898 Airpark Road
Monday, Sept. 26 & Sept. 27
New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex Stadium, 2335 Sunset Drive
Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Choice of 10 pre-filled bags at stadium, or up to 15 self-serve bags. Proof of residency and a shovel is required.
Monday, Sept. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 2
Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Limit of 10 bags. Bring a shovel.
Opens Monday, Sept. 26; 9 a.m.
Port Orange. Limit of 10 bags.
- Coraci Sports Complex, 5200 Coraci Blvd.
- Spruce Creek Recreational Facility, 6040 Central Park Blvd.
- Airport Road Park, 6751 Airport Road
- Port Orange Adult Center, 4790 Ridgewood Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Reed Canal Park, 2871 S. Nova Road, South Daytona. Limit of 25 bags. Proof of residency required.
VOLUSIA COUNTY EVACUATIONS
No evacuations ordered.
VOLUSIA COUNTY EMERGENCY SHELTERS
No shelters opened yet.
VOLUSIA COUNTY SCHOOL CLOSURES
No school closures currently reported.
CONTACT VOLUSIA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
- Volusia County: 866-345-0345
- www.volusia.org
- Sign up for alerts
- Download Volusia County app
- 911 for emergencies