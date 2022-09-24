Tropical Storm Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."

As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Brevard County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.

LATEST STORM UPDATES

BREVARD COUNTY SANDBAGS

Opens Saturday, Sept. 24

Mitchell Ellington Park, 577 Hall Road, Merritt Island, FL, 32953

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Additional locations will open Sunday, Sept. 25.

BREVARD COUNTY EVACUATIONS

No evacuations ordered.

BREVARD COUNTY EMERGENCY SHELTERS

No shelters opened yet.

BREVARD COUNTY SCHOOL CLOSURES

No school closures currently reported.

CONTACT BREVARD COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT