Tropical Storm Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."
As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Brevard County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.
LATEST STORM UPDATES
- FOX 35 STORM TEAM HURRICANE CENTER (Cone, models, pathway)
- FOX 35 STORM TEAM COVERAGE
- FOX 35 TRACKING THE TROPICS FORECAST
BREVARD COUNTY SANDBAGS
Opens Saturday, Sept. 24
Mitchell Ellington Park, 577 Hall Road, Merritt Island, FL, 32953
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Additional locations will open Sunday, Sept. 25.
BREVARD COUNTY EVACUATIONS
No evacuations ordered.
BREVARD COUNTY EMERGENCY SHELTERS
No shelters opened yet.
BREVARD COUNTY SCHOOL CLOSURES
No school closures currently reported.
CONTACT BREVARD COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
- Call 211
- Text BrevardEOC to 888777
- www.brevardfl.gov
- Sign up for alerts
- Call 911 for emergencies