Tropical Storm Ian: Flagler County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."

As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Flagler County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.

LATEST STORM UPDATES

FLAGLER COUNTY SANDBAGS

No sandbag distribution sites announced.

FLAGLER COUNTY EVACUATIONS

No evacuations ordered.

FLAGLER COUNTY EMERGENCY SHELTERS

No shelters opened yet.

FLAGLER COUNTY SCHOOL CLOSURES

No school closures currently reported.

CONTACT FLAGLER COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT