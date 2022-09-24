Tropical Storm Ian: Flagler County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."
As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Flagler County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.
LATEST STORM UPDATES
FLAGLER COUNTY SANDBAGS
No sandbag distribution sites announced.
FLAGLER COUNTY EVACUATIONS
No evacuations ordered.
FLAGLER COUNTY EMERGENCY SHELTERS
No shelters opened yet.
FLAGLER COUNTY SCHOOL CLOSURES
No school closures currently reported.