Florida's Boater Freedom Act takes effect this July: Here's what it means

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Boater Freedom Act on Monday, which will change how law enforcement pulls over boaters on the water. Starting July 1, officers will no longer be allowed to conduct random "safety compliance" stops unless they have probable cause. Instead, boaters can display a "Florida Freedom Boater" decal, indicating they’ve already met required safety standards. The new law also protects the rights of residents to use gas-powered boats on Florida waters.



Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Boater Freedom Act into law on Monday during a news conference with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in Panama City.

The new law, also known as Senate Bill 1388, will take effect this summer on July 1, which will change how law enforcement pulls over boaters on the water. Here's what we know about the law.

What we know:

According to DeSantis' office, the Boater Freedom Act will protect boaters by allowing them to use any energy source — including gas, diesel fuel, electricity, hydrogen, or solar power — to operate their vessels. This ensures that gas-powered boaters won't be restricted by local rules.

The law will also put a stop to random boat inspections unless there’s a good reason. Currently, law enforcement can stop or board a vessel for a safety compliance check.

Instead, it will direct the FWC to work with tax collectors to provide a "Florida Freedom Boater" decal at registration – which will let officers know that the boater has already taken steps to maintain safety requirements.

In addition, DeSantis signed House Bill 735, which increases funding for public boat ramps, parking, and marina programs – improving access to Florida’s public waterways.

The bill will also keep important protections in place for manatee zones, seagrass areas, and wake speeds across the state.

‘Boater capital of the world’

What they're saying:

"This Freedom Boater Act is going to make sure that Florida remains the boater capital of the world," DeSantis said. "We’re going to make sure that boaters are able to choose the type of vessel that they want. We’re not going to allow local governments to step in and block the ability to purchase, and for the businesses to sell, vessels based on the source of fuel those vessels are using."

Dig deeper:

To read the Boater Freedom Act in its entirety, click here or see below:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: