Tropical Storm Ian: Lake County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."

As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Lake County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.

LATEST STORM UPDATES

LAKE COUNTY SANDBAGS

No sandbag distribution locations announced yet.

LAKE COUNTY EVACUATIONS

No evacuations ordered.

LAKE COUNTY EMERGENCY SHELTERS

No shelters opened yet.

LAKE COUNTY SCHOOL CLOSURES

No school closures currently reported.

CONTACT LAKE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT