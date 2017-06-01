SunRail installing 'escape lanes' near crossings
SunRail is installing what they call “escape lanes,” to be used by drivers as a last resort to avoid a train strike.
Grandparents try to get custody of Florida toddler found on porch in New York
Many questions remain after a toddler from Longwood, Florida was found on a porch of a home, more than one thousand miles away. The child's grandfather, Jorge Oquendo, is hoping for the best but fearing the worst.
Woman attacked by bear in Central Florida neighborhood
A woman was attacked by a bear in a Central Florida neighborhood.
Neighbors try to save bear accused of attacking Florida woman
Residents in a Longwood neighborhood are trying to convince wildlife cops to let a bear live, after it was accused of attacking a woman.
Rainbow flag slashed
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Burgalars target homes with sliding glass doors in longwood
Good Day Orlando at 6am
Swastikas found on school bus
FOX 35 News at 5 p.m.
Longwood native recovering after protecting woman from robber
Pete Gold, Longwood native, is recovering after nearly being shot in the head to protect a woman from a robber in New Orleans.
Seminole Co. residents fill sandbags, prepare for possible flooding
Concerned residents filled sandbags at Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood.