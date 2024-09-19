Florida woman ordered to fix concrete-filled drainage pipe within 10 days or face fines

A judge ruled Thursday that Diane Goglas, a Longwood resident who filled a neighborhood drainage pipe with concrete, has just 10 days to fix the issue or face fines.

The decision marks a victory for members of the Shadow Bay community, who had been battling flooding caused by the blocked storm drain. Residents argued the clogged pipe prevented rainwater from flowing to a retention pond, leading to significant street flooding.

"It’s a relief for all these homeowners who have been stressed, lost sleep, and worried about their own safety," said Barbara Stage, attorney for the Shadow Bay Homeowners Association.

Judge Donna Goerner issued the injunction after determining there was sufficient evidence to force Goglas to make repairs. The judge highlighted a particular incident where one resident was unable to have oxygen tanks delivered to his home due to the flooding, stating, "The court could determine this resident could have died."

Goglas had previously been ordered by Seminole County code enforcement to fix the pipe by October 1. However, the judge’s ruling moved the deadline up to September 29.

Goglas, who said she filled the drains to address flooding at her own home, expressed frustration as she left the courthouse, telling reporters, "It should be a community thing – a united thing."

If Goglas fails to complete the repairs by the new deadline, Seminole County will send crews to fix the drain and bill her for the work.

