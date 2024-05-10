One person taken to hospital after gas leak at Longwood Elementary, firefighters say

One adult was taken to the hospital after a gas leak occurred in a kitchen at Longwood Elementary School, according to the Longwood Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the school around noon following reports of a gas leak, according to the fire department. School staff managed to halt the leak before they arrived, firefighters said. One adult was taken to the hospital after exposure to the gas, while another was evaluated on-site, firefighters noted.

The leak was determined to be confined to the kitchen, with no known hazard beyond that, according to the firefighters. Seminole County Public Schools attributed the leak to a power issue at the school, which has since been rectified, according to school officials.



