Longwood woman faces deadline to fix clogged drain in Shadow Bay subdivision
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Tuesday was the deadline for a Longwood woman who filled a drain in the Shadow Bay subdivision to fix the issue that caused excessive flooding.
Diane Goglas has received county approval for a permit to fix a drainage system that has caused persistent flooding in the neighborhood.
Residents, like Richard Bourne, are relieved the issue is being addressed.
"We’re so happy it’s being done, being fixed. You don’t want to wake up every morning and find water lapping at your door. Not nice," Bourne told FOX 35 News.
The next step is for Goglas to secure a contractor for the work, according to county officials. Neighborhood residents are encouraged by the progress.
"We’re so relieved the judge has seen what has to be done, and we’re hoping everything can get sorted out," said Ros Bourne, another resident of Shadow Bay.
Before construction begins, Goglas will have a pre-construction meeting with the county to finalize plans.
