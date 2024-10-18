Brevard County commissioners seek 70% pay raise through charter amendment

Brevard County commissioners are seeking a substantial pay raise — nearly 70 percent — but it will be up to voters to decide. Currently, commissioners earn an annual salary of $60,000.

If a ballot measure is approved, their pay would increase to $102,000, effective in January. However, the wording of the measure has caused some confusion among voters.

Voters are being asked to consider the Brevard County Charter Amendment – Article 2 – Salary. A "yes" vote would increase commissioners' salaries to $102,000, while a "no" vote would keep their pay at $60,000.

The issue has drawn mixed reactions from candidates in the District 1 race.

"When we have firefighters and first responders that aren’t making a livable wage, it’s almost shameful to put it up there for us to get $40,000 raises up front," said candidate Bryan Bobbitt.

Katie Delaney, also running for District 1, questioned the timing. "When we can’t find the money to update our infrastructure and all those things, how in good conscience could any of us vote yes for this amendment?" she asked.

Candidate Nathan Slusher expressed reservations as well.

"Do I think it’s fair for the county commission to be getting that right here right now? Probably not, no. I don’t, but that’s not been my focus on this charter amendment. It will continue to not be. I don’t want to see that transfer of power," he said.

The proposed charter change would adopt a state formula for setting commissioner salaries, replacing the current system where commissioners vote every two years on their pay. Candidates have also raised concerns about the clarity of the referendum's language, saying voters may not fully understand what they’re voting on.

Supporters argue that Brevard County commissioners are paid less than their counterparts in other areas of the state, such as Orange County, where commissioners make $113,000 annually. FOX 35 News reached out to the two sitting commissioners who would benefit from the raise if approved but did not receive a response.

