SunRail trains delayed, canceled after vehicle collision in Longwood, police say

SunRail said two of its trains were held up late Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle was struck by a train near the tracks in Longwood. Two additional trains have been canceled.

P324 NB and P333 SB were canceled just after 5 p.m. Southbound Train P331 and Northbound P326 were detailed by about 30 mins due to police assistance near the tracks. Officials said an SUV had crossed into a train's path. There were no injuries to anyone in the vehicle or on the train, authorities said.