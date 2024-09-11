Police officers turn sour situation into sweet success for young lemonade seller

Longwood police turned a potentially sour situation into a sunny one over the weekend after responding to a complaint about an "illegal lemonade stand." Instead of shutting it down, officers ended up boosting the young entrepreneur’s sales.

Six-year-old Jayana Timmons was selling lemonade on the sidewalk along a busy street when someone called the police. Three Longwood officers arrived to investigate but found that Jayana was not blocking traffic and didn’t need a permit for her stand.

MORE STORIES:

Rather than closing down the operation, the officers decided to support Jayana by buying some lemonade, turning the encounter into a viral feel-good story.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: