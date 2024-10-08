Longwood's Shadow Bay community facing major flood risk during Hurricane Milton

The Shadow Bay community in Longwood is now at significant risk of flooding after a woman reportedly filled a drainage pipe with cement, creating a backlog in the neighborhood's stormwater system.

While efforts to address the problem are underway, a permanent fix remains weeks away.

In the interim, a pump has been installed to help move some water, preventing it from immediately flooding the streets. A contractor has also met with county officials to draft a plan for repairing the damaged pipe.

However, residents say that’s where the good news ends. While other neighborhoods worry about the possibility of flooding, Shadow Bay residents consider it a near certainty.

Many are preparing for the worst, filling sandbags and bracing for the likelihood of water-filled streets that could leave them trapped in their homes for days.

"We are preparing for the worst-case scenario, which is widespread and uncontrolled flooding for our community," said Robin Rodriguez, a member of the Shadow Bay HOA Board.

Diane Goglas, the woman county officials hold responsible for filling the pipe with cement, told FOX 35’s Marie Edinger on Monday that the contractor is finalizing plans for the repair. She added that she met with county code enforcement last week to discuss progress.

County officials say that the contractor won't be able to begin work for at least another month due to delays in securing necessary materials. A meeting between Goglas and county officials, originally scheduled for Thursday, will need to be rescheduled.

