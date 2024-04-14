Florida Crime Files: Man accused of making children beg for money under fake nonprofit

A Florida man is accused of making four Orlando children roam the streets to ask for money for a fake nonprofit, a Florida man allegedly assaulted a real estate agent minutes before an open house, a postal worker was robbed in Winter Park, and a woman was arrested for allegedly committing a shooting spree on a Florida highway: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Florida man accused of making 4 Orlando area children roam streets to ask for money under fake nonprofit

Gilbert Jean (Photo via Alachua County jail)

A Longwood man was arrested for allegedly using children to request money from citizens for a fraudulent nonprofit organization, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gilbert Jean, 36, was arrested and booked into the Alachua County jail on multiple charges including contributing to the delinquency of a child.

On Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers discovered that Jean was transporting four kids from the Orlando area into Alachua County to use them to ask for money under the fake nonprofit called "Awareness Youth", the affidavit stated.

Investigators said the children were located in separate locations by other troopers assisting with the investigation. The children were reportedly left unattended to roam the streets asking for money under Jean's instruction, troopers said.

Troopers learned the children would keep $4 for every $10 they made.

A review of Jean's criminal history revealed he was accused of the same crime in Flagler County. In 2013, Jean was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child. He pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay fines and perform community service.

Authorities learned about the recent alleged scheme following a routine traffic stop of Jean's van on U.S. Highway 441 and NW 89th Street in the city of Alachua. A license plate reader in the area reported the driver had a suspended driver's license.

During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed a young child in the back of the van and smelled a "very strong odor of marijuana" emitting from the van, an arrest affidavit stated.

When the trooper asked who the child was, Jean told the trooper the child's name was Justin, though the child said his name was Brian.

Due to the smell of marijuana, the trooper performed a probable cause search and found 18 grams of marijuana in a backpack in the front seat and a scale inside a bag next to the driver's seat. The trooper also found a THC pen inside the vehicle next to Jean's driver's license.

Brian told the trooper he was "familiar with the marijuana" found inside the vehicle, FHP said.

In addition to the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child, Jean was arrested on a felony charge of driving while his license was suspended, canceled or revoked due to him having 15 prior suspensions, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of THC (controlled substance without a prescription).

Florida man allegedly assaults real estate agent minutes before open house

A 78-year-old Flagler County man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a female real estate agent minutes before she was scheduled to host an open house.

Carlos Da Silva of Palm Coast was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling with assault and battery and simple battery after the incident that unfolded on Princeton Lane in Palm Coast on Saturday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, a woman called 911 saying she had just been assaulted. She told deputies, who arrived at the home shortly after, that she was in the middle of setting up for an open house when a man – later identified as Da Silva – drove by and waved at her. He passed by a few times before stopping in front of the house.

The woman told Da Silva that the open house wasn't scheduled for another 20 minutes, but he followed her inside the home anyway, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Da Silva asked the woman real estate-related questions about the home and then told her it wasn't safe for her to be alone, deputies said.

"After offering a handshake to leave, he pulled her in tightly and began kissing her neck," deputies said. "After struggling to get free and telling him to stop, the man let her go, but took one of her business cards as he left."

The woman took a photo of the man's vehicle after he left the house and called 911. Deputies were able to identify the man as Da Silva and eventually conducted a traffic stop on nearby Wellington Drive.

"He stopped at kissing, because she was resisting his advances, but this could have ended up much worse," Sheriff Rick Staly told FOX 35. "Once he started attacking her, she started fighting him off and telling him to stop and leave. Which is exactly what you should do."

After changing his story a few times, Da Silva told deputies he stopped briefly in the Palm Coast area and briefly spoke to a woman. He admitted to going inside and pulling her in for a hug before leaving, according to deputies.

The woman confirmed that Da Silva was the man who allegedly assaulted her.

Postal worker robbed in Winter Park, police say

A postal worker was robbed in Winter Park on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue just after noon, a spokesperson for the Winter Park Police Department told FOX 35.

No other details were released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Woman arrested for alleged Florida highway shooting spree influenced by 'God' and solar eclipse

A Georgia woman was arrested after an alleged shooting spree on a Florida highway that she said was influenced by "God" and the solar eclipse.

Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm after the incident that unfolded on Monday in Washington County, near the Florida-Alabama border, according to Florida Highway Patrol and the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, Celestine, who was allegedly armed with a rifle and a handgun, checked out of a local motel and told employees that she was going on a shooting spree. She said "she was God" and was directed to carry out the shooting spree in relation to the solar eclipse, officials said.

Celestine then got into a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates and headed west on Interstate-10. Within 5 miles, Celestine allegedly fired multiple shots into another vehicle on the highway, striking it multiple times, officials said. The victim in this incident was cleared and released.

"The driver was struck by glass fragments from the window and grazed on the arm by a bullet; however, he was able to steer his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road, away from the suspect," troopers said.

Celestine then shot at another vehicle a few miles down I-10, hitting the driver in the neck, according to troopers. They were taken to a local hospital and are currently receiving treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Troopers located and stopped Celestine a few miles away after making a U-turn and trying to get back on I-10. After she was taken into custody, troopers found and removed an AR-15 and 9mm handgun inside the car.

Celestine was transported to the Holmes County Jail where she remains in custody.