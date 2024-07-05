Fireworks spark house fire in Seminole County

Used fireworks are to blame for a house fire that displaced several residents at a Seminole County home on the evening of the 4th of July, officials said.

The Seminole County Fire Department said it happened Thursday night at a home located at 2416 Alqua Drive in Longwood.

Many people were inside the home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

Authorities said the fire was most likely started by used fireworks left in the garage.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fireworks sparked a house fire in Seminole County on the night of the fourth of July. (Photo: Seminole County Fire Department)

The fire was mainly in the garage area, but officials said "smoke and water damage extended into the house as well,".