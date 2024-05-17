Winning lottery ticket worth $124K sold at Seminole County gas station
Stream FOX 35 News:
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $124,000 was sold at a gas station in Seminole County, according to the Florida Lottery.
The Quick Pick Fantasy 5 ticket, worth $123,927.46, was purchased from Circle K at 1001 W SR-434 in Longwood.
The winning numbers were 1-7-9-10-18.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Florida Publix
Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.
Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.