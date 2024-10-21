FEMA home inspections underway after Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby leave major impacts

Floridians who have applied for FEMA following Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby could expect a home inspection in the near future.

Home inspections may be necessary to help determine the extent of damage and whether the home is safe to live in.

FEMA inspectors assess the structural soundness of the home, including electrical, plumbing, and heating systems.

They also evaluate whether the home can be safely entered and exited. The information gathered is one of several factors FEMA uses to determine eligibility for federal assistance.

Inspectors, however, do not make final decisions about eligibility.

Applications for more than one storm may require separate inspections.

FEMA inspectors will contact applicants to set up appointments. Calls or texts may come from unfamiliar numbers, it is important to respond to ensure the application process continues.

FEMA inspectors will carry official photo identification and, for security reasons, their federal IDs cannot be photographed or recorded.

Inspections are free, and inspectors will never ask for or accept payment.

A typical home inspection lasts up to 45 minutes, and applicants should expect to wait seven to 10 days for processing after the inspection.

For questions about application status, applicants can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or check online at DisasterAssistance.gov or the FEMA mobile app.

