Longwood neighborhood faces ongoing flooding due to blocked drain

A Longwood neighborhood has been grappling with persistent flooding throughout the summer, with standing water accumulating every time it rains.

In July, FOX 35 News reported a drain in the Shadow Bay subdivision that a resident allegedly filled with concrete. Now, in September, the problem persists, with standing water seen daily due to excessive rain.

The neighborhood has had to bring in pumps to manage the standing water that has been present over the past week.

Seminole County officials say they are working with the Shadow Bay Homeowners Association on potential solutions. They’ve coordinated with first responders and Duke Energy to monitor the situation and are evaluating how to divert the excess runoff into the stormwater system off Wekiva Springs Road.

However, since the area's roads, stormwater systems, and easements are privately owned, the county says it cannot use taxpayer funds to assist — a stance it has maintained from the start.

When contacted, the Shadow Bay HOA appeared unfazed by the county's position, but some residents expressed frustration with the ongoing issue.

"This place is going to flood, and it’s not nice to have that hanging over your head all the time," said resident Richard Bourne.

"I would think it’s to a certain extent their responsibility. We all pay taxes. It’s not as though we’re living free," added Ros Bourne.

While conditions have somewhat improved, residents remain concerned about the potential for more heavy rain.

A special magistrate's hearing for code enforcement violations, including allegations related to the blocked drain, is scheduled for Thursday, and several residents plan to attend.

