Sarah Boone trial: How to watch live

The trial of Florida vs. Sarah Boone began this week.

Sarah Boone is charged with second-degree murder in the February 2020 death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres. Boone is accused of zipping her boyfriend inside a suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek inside their Winter Park apartment, taunting him, and leaving him to die overnight.

The state argues that Boone killed Torres with "malicious intent," "to punish him," and because he "deserved it." Boone's defense plans to use a battered spouse's defense, claiming Torres' death was in self-defense.

"Sarah Boone loved the man, hated the abuse," her attorney said during opening statements.

The cell phone videos

At the center of the case are two separate videos recorded 11 minutes apart on Sarah Boone's cell phone of Torres inside the zipped suitcase, calling out her name repeatedly and telling her that he cannot breathe.

Content warning: The video may be disturbing and difficult to watch.

Here is a snippet from one of the videos:

Torres: "Sarah. Sarah."

Boone: "For everything you've done to me."

Torres: "Sarah."

Boone: "For everything you've done to me."

Torres: "Sarah"

Boone: "(expletive) you!

Torres: "Sarah"

Boone: "(expletive) you!"

Torres: "Sarah."

Boone: "That's my name. Don't wear it out."

Torres: "Sarah, I can't (explective) breathe baby. Seriously."

Boone: "Yeah, that's what you do when you choke me."

Torres: "Sarah…Sarah…Sarah…Sarah, I can't breathe baby."

Boone: "That's on you. That's on you."

Torres: "Sarah."

Sarah Boone's police interrogation | Full video

Detectives asked Sarah Boone a number of questions after her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, was found dead inside a suitcase at their Winter Park home in Feb. 2020. Boone initially told deputies the two were playing hide-and-seek and that Torres willing got in the suitcase. Boone said she went upstairs, fell asleep, and woke up the next morning and found Torres dead still inside the blue suitcase.

"It was not intentional," she told deputies, according to the interrogation video.

