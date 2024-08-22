Family, pets rescued from burning home in Longwood

A family was rescued from a burning home on Adams Street in Longwood early Thursday morning after a fire broke out in an upstairs bedroom.

Seminole County firefighters responded quickly, pulling several animals from the home, including a cat, chickens, and lizards. One cat was seen receiving oxygen from firefighters.

Three family members in wheelchairs had to be pulled from the house, while two others sustained minor injuries while trying to assist in the rescue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.