17-year-old girl missing in Flagler County, deputies say

A 17-year-old girl from Flagler County is missing, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities identified the teenager as Ava Tuft. She was last seen on Friday morning, Oct. 18, in a black 2008 Audi A4. That evening, around 7 p.m. a license plate reader tagged the vehicle on State Route 16 in St. Johns County, which is about an hour north of Flagler County.

Anyone with information on Ava Tuft's whereabouts is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.

A spokesperson for FCSO told FOX 35 late Saturday that the 17-year-old is not believed to be endangered and that she is considered a runaway.

There are specific guidelines that need to be met to trigger a Florida Missing Child Alert or an AMBER alert to be issued.