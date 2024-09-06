Emergency management officials brace for flooding in Seminole County

Emergency management officials in Seminole County are preparing for potential floods as the Little Wekiva River fluctuates near a minor flood stage.

Residents, particularly in the Shadow Bay neighborhood, are worried that more rain could worsen the situation.

Shadow Bay is a crucial area of concern because a woman is accused of filling a drain pipe with cement, causing frequent flooding with even minor rainfall. Janelle Taylor, a resident, says she has been living in constant fear and worry since the incident.

"It impacts real families — real people who face these challenges every day," Taylor said. "Every single day."

Water from recent storms still lingers on the roads, making some areas nearly impassable. Detectives were in the neighborhood today, though the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation is very early, and no arrests are expected soon. Detectives distributed impact statement forms, asking residents to describe how the blocked drain has caused ongoing flooding and affected their lives.

"It just continues to get worse, and we really need something to change right away," Taylor added.

Another resident, Sally Spires, shared that she cannot leave her house when the water levels rise, which has frequently happened with the recent rain.

"It could possibly impact the stability of the roads and undermine them," said Spires.

On Thursday night, flooding was severe enough to disable a car. Taylor mentioned that water seeps through her foundation, pushing epoxy out of her floorboards.

"We need to have this fixed right away before a real storm comes and truly damages our homes and livelihood," she said.

Shadow Bay isn’t the only area affected; other parts of Seminole County, including Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Wekiva, and Longwood, experienced flooding earlier in the week. Seminole County’s Emergency Management Director, Alan Harris, warned that these areas could flood again if the rain didn’t increase.

"When it's dry, water can easily seep into the ground. But everything's so saturated right now that in many homes, you’ll see localized ponding," Harris explained.

To combat flooding, crews regularly clean out drains but rely on residents to report areas that need extra attention.

"If someone calls and says, ‘Hey, my road normally doesn't flood. It's flooding right now.' We go down there, open the drain, and clear out any debris," Harris said. "Even if that area wasn’t scheduled for maintenance for another month, we’ll address it immediately."

However, in Shadow Bay, the flooding can’t simply be fixed by cleaning the drain. The county says the pipe is blocked because a resident filled it with concrete and has failed to comply with Code Enforcement’s orders to remedy the situation.

A special magistrate's hearing is scheduled for next Thursday to address the issue.

