Lost dog recovered after missing for 4 months
Meet Piglet the Chihuahua. She’s just returned to her people after being lost for four months.
Palm Bay residents warned after utility bill pay portal hacked
Customers who use their computers to pay their water bills or their phones in Palm Bay have been warned of a data breach which, leaving some who used the service between July 27 and Sept. 5 vulnerable. Banking information was in the open, the city says.
Palm Bay Police: Barricaded shooting suspect fatally shot himself
A man who was suspected in a shooting in Palm Bay fatally killed himself Thursday morning, according to police.
Palm Bay man injured in shooting involving officers
