Storm topples tree onto home in Palm Bay; residents report possible tornado, officials say

A strong storm system swept through southeast Palm Bay on Saturday afternoon, toppling a large oak tree onto a home and prompting unconfirmed reports of a small tornado, officials said.

There was no tornado warning issued however the NWS says that multiple reports of hail to the size of quarters with this storm in Palm Bay.

Also, a divergent surface wind signature indicates gusty microburst winds in that same area.

What we know:

Palm Bay Fire Rescue responded to the scene after residents reported storm damage in the area. A large oak tree was split apart by high winds, with one portion landing on a home and another blocking a nearby road.

Emergency crews confirmed that the tree did not break through the roof, and no one inside the home was injured or entrapped.

What we don't know:

While some residents reported seeing a tornado, officials have not yet confirmed a touchdown. First responders on scene reported no life-threatening hazards.

The National Weather Service has not issued a tornado confirmation as of Saturday evening.

