Palm Bay takes action after FOX 35 investigates school zone tickets

Multiple city leaders are expressing frustration with the company RedSpeed USA after a ticket mix-up sent hundreds of incorrect speeding tickets out to Palm Bay Drivers.

What we know:

At Thursday’s city council meeting, the police chief, city attorney, city manager and council members voiced concerns with the program. Multiple officials are now reaching out to the company because problems are affecting trust in law enforcement.

The city says they have a contract with the company and want to make sure it’s being followed without persistent issues.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 did a public records request to see the contract between the camera company and the city. We are still waiting for the document.

It’s unclear how long the city and company’s contract is running for. It’s also unclear if there’s a clause the city can use if they want to terminate the program early.

When initial problems started, the police department stalled the program for about a month. We’re not sure if the department will issue a pause again.

The backstory:

Palm Bay Police adopted this program to make school zones safer and slow drivers down. Since the cameras came online, there have been other issues with the system.

What they're saying:

Earlier in the year, Palm Bay police suspended the program while they investigated other glitches. This issue with the wrong tickets is the second setback with the program.

"Right now, we’re not pleased either," said Palm Bay police chief, Mariano Augello.

"A little perturbed that we are receiving problems with them again," said Mike Hammer, who’s a city council member.

"When this showed up saying Miami Dade, we said no that's not possible. it’s just not possible at all," said Robert Moulton, whose mom was issued an inaccurate citation and isn’t allowed to drive on the interstate.

"The company is not meeting its obligation for the contract. The company is not meeting its obligations the city voted for," said council member, Chandler Langevin.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: