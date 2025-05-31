Motorcyclists hospitalized after striking alligator on I-4: FHP

The Brief Two motorcyclists were injured in the crash with the alligator on I-4, according to troopers. FWC officials were called out to assist with the injured gator. The crash remains under investigation.



Two motorcyclists were sent to the hospital after striking an alligator in the roadway. according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the motorcyclists were traveling on the inside lane on I4 westbound near mile marker 110 around 6 p.m. when they struck an alligator that was within the lane.

The collision caused one of the motorcyclists, a 67-year-old man, to strike a tree. He was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other motorcyclist, a 25-year-old woman, was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to assist with the injured gator.

The crash remains under investigation.