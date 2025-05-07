Palm Bay school zone cameras shut down after ticketing errors and contractor issues

The Brief Palm Bay has shut down its school zone speed cameras after a FOX 35 investigation uncovered major ticketing errors and problems with the contractor, RedSpeed. The decision follows multiple glitches, including hundreds of inaccurate tickets linked to Miami-Dade being sent to local drivers.



‘Glitches are statewide’

What we know:

The City of Palm Bay is suspending its school zone speed cameras after persistent problems with the ticket technology.

On Wednesday, the police department issued a new statement saying the system would be shut down immediately before the school year ends.

Officials expressed concerns about transparency and trust in the third-party contractor, RedSpeed, which is overseeing the system.

The latest issue involved hundreds of tickets sourced to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office being sent out to Palm Bay drivers. The tickets said drivers were speeding near schools in Miami when people had never been to South Florida.

The mayor of Palm Bay, Rob Medina, supported the program early on and wants children to be safe near schools but has lost trust in the contractor.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long the city will suspend the program and if tickets that have already been sent out will be voided.

We’re not sure if the city is pursuing legal action to get out of the current contract they’re under for five years.

The backstory:

Palm Bay Police adopted this program in Feb. 2024 to make school zones safer and slow drivers down. Since the cameras came online, there have been other issues with the system. This issue with the wrong tickets is the second setback with the program.

What they're saying:

Earlier in the year, Palm Bay Police suspended the program while they investigated other glitches.

"This is supposed to work, and it isn’t our fault that it is not functioning," said the mayor of Palm Bay, Rob Medina.

"You have workforces. Sometimes, it’s sloppy, but this is more than just sloppy. This is just out-and-out wrong," said Robert Moulton, who received an inaccurate ticket that was eventually dismissed.

"From what I understand, these glitches are statewide at this point. My level of frustration is at an all-time high over this," said Mayor Medina.

