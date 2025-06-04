Do you live in an evacuation zone? Here's how to find out

Do you know your evacuation zone? Whether you're new to Florida or have lived here for a while, it's an important piece of information to know should you ever have to evacuate, such as during a tropical storm or hurricane.

Those who live in low-lying areas along Florida’s coasts, in mobile homes, or in unsafe structures, are the most at risk when a tropical storm or hurricane is on the way – and are often the first to be ordered to evacuate.

"The greatest threat to life from a hurricane is storm surge flooding," reads Florida’s disaster website.

Whether you live along the coast, close to the coast, or more inland, it’s important to know if you live in a flood zone – and what your zone is, should it be evacuated.

Do you live in a flood zone? Here's how to find out.

A screenshot of the Florida Flood Zones and evacuation zones. Source: FloridaDisaster.org

If you live in a low-lying area that's prone to flooding, in a mobile home, or an unsafe structure, those areas may be ordered to evacuate during a hurricane, either part of a voluntary evacuation or a mandatory evacuation.

To find out whether you live in a flood zone:

Visit www.floridadisaster.org/knowyourzone and click the "Know Your Zone map" link.

Type in your address.

It will then let you know if you're in a flood zone, and if you are, what zone.

Those who live in Zone A are considered to be the most vulnerable and are typically the first to be evacuated. Zones E & F is the least likely to be evacuated.

The main zones are A, B, C, D, and E. However, some counties have zones specific to them. There are a total of 21 flood zones in Florida.

Click here to find the evacuation zone and route for your specific county.

How will I know if I am ordered to evacuate?

Local, county, and state officials will communicate when there are voluntary or mandatory evacuations ordered. These will usually be followed by shelter locations for you, your family, and pets.

Download the FOX Local app for the latest tropical news, updates, forecasts, and alerts throughout hurricane season, including evacuation orders, shelter locations, sandbag locations, and safety information. You can watch FOX 35 News on TV, stream via Roku and other streaming devices, and via the FOX Local app on your cell phone.

Make sure to also follow your local city, law enforcement, fire department, and county emergency management websites and social media pages.

What do you do if you are ordered to evacuate?

When an evacuation order is issued, it’s important to leave as quickly as possible for a safer location. Staying with friends and family is the most comfortable solution, though local shelters will likely open as well.

Tropical storms, hurricanes, and evacuations are stressful enough. Prepare early to help alleviate some of that stress.

Know your evacuation zone and evacuation route

Prepare a disaster kit and evacuation plan. Communicate that to family and friends.

Take photos of your home, make sure you have copies of important documents, such as driver’s license or ID, social security card, passport). Make sure you have cash and credit cards.

Listen to the emergency officials in your city, town, or county for the latest evacuation and emergency alerts.

Visit FloridaDisaster.org for evacuation and shelter information.

Emergency Management Offices: County by County Guide