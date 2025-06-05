Florida man attacks officer after refusing to pay restaurant bill, police say

The Brief A Florida man was arrested after refusing to pay a $50.50 bill at an Orlando restaurant and allegedly assaulting staff and police officers. During the arrest, Daniel Robinson reportedly choked an officer, prompting another officer to intervene with force. He now faces multiple charges, including attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer and battery.



A Florida man is facing a number of charges, including attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, after he refused to pay a bill at an Orlando restaurant on Monday night, authorities said.

What we know:

On June 2, shortly after 10:45 p.m., police responded to The Corner Pizza Bar on Magnolia Avenue following reports of a disturbance.

According to restaurant employees, a man – later identified as 22-year-old Daniel Robinson – refused to pay his $50.50 bill. When asked to provide payment, he allegedly pushed the owner aside and left the establishment.

Staff requested that Robinson be trespassed from the property.

Daniel Robinson (Credit: Orange County jail)

When confronted by officers, Robinson claimed he intended to pay using his phone but said it was dead. However, police noted the phone appeared to be on, as it was visibly lit.

Robinson allegedly refused to identify himself, prompting officers to take him into custody.

During the arrest, he reportedly began choking one of the officers. A second officer intervened, striking Robinson in the face multiple times out of concern for his colleague’s safety. Officers were eventually able to bring Robinson to the ground where law enforcement released a chemical agent, gaining compliance from Robinson.

While medical personnel were on scene, police said Robinson spat in an officer’s face as they attempted to restrain him on a stretcher.

Robinson was arrested on charges of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, battery of a law enforcement officer, battery and resisting officers with violence.

What they're saying:

The restaurant sent FOX 35 News the following statement:

"Fortunately, the Orlando Police Department responded quickly and handled the situation promptly and professionally. We’re very grateful for their support. While we’re still processing the impact—since we never imagined something like this happening—we’ve decided not to speak further on the matter at this time."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: