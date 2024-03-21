Daytona Beach using 'geofencing' to track tourism data

More than 400,000 people flocked to Daytona Beach during Bike Week, with the city employing new technology to monitor attendance figures, officials disclosed.

The technology, known as geofencing, utilized individuals' cell phones to establish digital boundaries around various areas, including Main Street. Kevin Roy of Green Banana SEO described it as one of the most precise methods for tracking movements.

"Every time someone walks into that boundary that has a device, it triggers a response that a mobile device entered or exited the area," Roy explained.

Although Roy's company didn't collaborate with Daytona Beach for Bike Week, he noted its typical application in marketing strategies.

"This year, the City of Daytona Beach used the technology to pinpoint how many people showed up to Bike Week," said Economic and Strategic Opportunities Director Jeff Brown.

Brown emphasized the economic impact, noting increased shopping and dining activities. City leaders hailed this year's program implementation as successful and intend to utilize it for planning future events.

"I think it's been very successful for us because it is a more accurate number," Brown remarked, highlighting the potential for adjustments based on real-time data.

The city plans to leverage the technology to optimize event planning processes, analyzing visitor patterns for enhanced logistical arrangements.