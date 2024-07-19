Westgate Resorts clears another hurdle for new hotel in Cocoa Beach

A new resort is on its way to Florida's Space Coast.

Cocoa Beach city commissioners gave Orlando-based Westgate Resorts the initial green light Thursday by approving the first reading of a development agreement.

The finished product will have a different look from the iconic pier. Renderings show a swanky, new, six-story, multi-million dollar Westgate resort. Plans call for 116 rooms, two pools, ocean views and a parking garage.

"I think it’s a good idea," one resident said.

"The pier, it'll benefit, but my surfing my get a bit more crowded," another man said.

The main concern of residents is traffic.

"When are we going to see the traffic study," one woman asked commissioners at the meeting.

"The city streets were not designed for a load like they're going to have with all that traffic."

Cocoa Beach city commissioners brushed off those concerns and voted unanimously.

"It’s hard to keep everybody happy, but it’s hard to stop progress, too, so the main thing is let’s be smart about our progress," Mayor Keith Capizzi said.

Westgate Resorts already owns and operates the iconic pier. The company said it’s looking to upgrade its facilities to boost Cocoa Beach’s economy.

"This started four years ago, and I said then a march of 1,000 miles begins with its first step, and we are so close to the final steps," Jack Kirschenbaum, a lawyer representing Westgate, said.

Final approval from the city is expected in a few weeks when the item gets a second reading.

A few weeks ago, Westgate Resorts announced hundreds of job cuts in central Florida. Now, it’s poised to build a brand-new resort.