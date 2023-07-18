New renderings released in proposed pedestrian bridge over I-Drive in Orlando

There is a plan to make the dangerous intersection of International Drive by Sand Lake Road in Orlando safer for pedestrians, by building a bridge. The current plan calls for a pedestrian bridge that is three stories high.

Property owner Joshua Wallack, COO Wallack Holdings LLC said, "This bridge will be the gateway into the International Drive corridor."

New renderings are being released of what a proposed pedestrian bridge would look like at International Drive and Sand Lake Road, Brian Sanders from the Orange County Transportation Planning Division explains. "One is called the Drone concept, the other is called the Wave. We were connecting all four corners of that intersection."

The project would cost around $30 million and is still in the study phase. It’s something property owner Joshua Wallack has been planning since 2013. He says he’s willing to donate property on this corner to make it happen.

"You basically put in an elevator and have a stairway wrapped around that elevator to get you up to the pedestrian level, and they’ll bollard off the streets." He tells us, there are more than 50,000 cars driving through here every day, and it’s not safe for pedestrians to cross. According to traffic officials, one person died in the last year and there have been several crashes. "I see people crossing, running across, jaywalking, cars slamming on their brakes almost hitting them."

Tourist Lisa Forester says, "They don’t stop and when you got children it’s really tricky." Her husband Ken says, "It’s wasting time, takes 10 to15 minutes just to cross the road."

Wallack says the project would be paid through tourist taxes and Federal grants. He says it’s needed because the area keeps getting busier. "This area's gonna grow magnanimously when Epic Universe opens, and we have to be prepared for that," he added.

Transportation officials say the plan is still three to four years away. There will be a public meeting on August 2nd at the Embassy Suites Hotel off Jamaican Court to talk about the proposal.

