Visit Orlando CEO defends spending after county audit flags $20M in misclassified funds

Visit Orlando's CEO defended the organization's finances Tuesday after Orange County officials alleged the tourism agency misclassified roughly $20 million in funds over the past five years.

Spending outside traditional promotional activities

What we know:

Visit Orlando CEO Casandra Matej defended the organization’s spending Tuesday after Orange County officials alleged the tourism agency misclassified roughly $20 million over the past five years.

The audit specifically cited $3 million in misclassified tourism tax funds in 2023. The county questioned expenditures on skyboxes at the Kia Center, office décor, and staff sneakers.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the alleged misclassifications will lead to any formal penalties or changes in how Visit Orlando operates. The full impact of the audit’s findings on future budgets or county oversight remains to be seen.

The backstory:

A July audit by the Orange County’s Comptroller’s Office raised concerns about Visit Orlando’s use of taxpayer and tourism tax dollars. The audit focused on spending outside traditional promotional activities, suggesting the agency diverted funds to non-promotional purposes over several years.

Big picture view:

Some community members praised Visit Orlando for bringing business to the region, while others argued tourism funds should more directly support workers in the industry.

What they're saying:

Casandra Matej spoke at the county commission meeting, marking her first public comments since a July audit questioned the agency’s use of taxpayer dollars and tourism tax funds.

"Every dollar is accounted for, whether it's public or TDT," she said.

The audit criticized Visit Orlando for spending outside of traditional promotional activities. Matej argued the expenditures, including skybox events, are a legitimate business strategy.

"The skyboxes for eight clients — $500 million in economic impact were engaged. These immersive experiences end in a 50% closure rate," she said.

During public comments, some attendees praised Visit Orlando for bringing business to the region, while others said tourism dollars should focus more directly on supporting industry workers.

