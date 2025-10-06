Orlando’s Icon Park expanding with digital ‘Arte Museum,' new retail space

The Brief Orlando’s Icon Park plans a major 100,000-square-foot expansion, highlighted by a 30,000-square-foot digital "Arte Museum" opening in 2027. CEO Chris Jaskiewicz says the museum will provide an immersive, multi-sensory experience modeled after successful locations in Las Vegas and New York. Record summer tourist tax revenue in Orange County, driven by attractions like Icon Park and Epic Universe, will help fund local stadium renovations.



What we know:

Orlando’s Icon Park is planning a major expansion, adding about 100,000 square feet to the entertainment complex, including a 30,000-square-foot digital "Arte Museum" and 70,000 square feet of new retail space.

The museum will feature up to 20 immersive rooms with sights, sounds, and smells, modeled after similar attractions in Las Vegas and New York. The expansion is scheduled to open in 2027.

What we don't know:

Details such as the exact construction timeline, the total project cost, and specific retail tenants have not been publicly released. It is also unclear if the expansion will include new rides or additional entertainment beyond the Arte Museum and retail space.

The backstory:

Icon Park has been a popular Orlando destination on International Drive, currently home to ten attractions, including the Orlando Eye Ferris Wheel, Madame Tussauds Orlando, and the Orlando Slingshot.

The expansion comes amid growing competition from nearby theme parks, including the recent opening of Epic Universe and planned Disney attractions.

What they're saying:

Chris Jaskiewicz, Icon Park CEO, described the Arte Museum as "a sensory experience."

"This digital art museum is one of our most successful tenants in Las Vegas, and it will really be special in Orlando," he said.

He added, "When you’re in the entertainment industry, you like to offer new and refreshed experiences. And that’s what we are. We’re in the experience business."

Orange County tourist tax revenue

Local perspective:

Separately, Orange County officials reported record-breaking tourist tax collections over the summer months. The revenue, generated from a 6% hotel and short-term rental tax, is credited in part to Orlando’s newest theme park, Epic Universe.

County Comptroller officials said the funds will help finance renovations at Camping World Stadium and UCF’s football stadium, supporting the region’s growing tourism infrastructure.