Orange County tourist tax revenue hits new record for September

Published  November 4, 2025 11:50am EST
Orange County News
Orange County Tourist Development Tax Collections

Orange County saw a 1% jump in the amount of money collected from the tourist development tax in September.

The Brief

    • Orange County pulled in over $26 million in tourism tax collections in September, a 1% over 2024. 
    • That marks the most revenue ever collected during September, according to comptroller Phil Diamond.
    • Total collections for fiscal year 2024-25 were $384.6 million, the highest annual collections ever. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County collected more than $26 million from the tourist development tax in September.

What we know:

The figure represented a 1% increase over last year, making it the most revenue ever collected during that month, according to comptroller Phil Diamond. 

Although a record-breaking for September, collections were lower when compared to the last few months this summer. Diamond attributed the dip to a cooling off in the fall.

"After a strong, hot summer, TDT collections cooled off in September with the start of the fall season," Diamond said in a news release.

Overall, collections for fiscal year 2024-25 were $384.6 million, making it the highest annual collections ever. 

