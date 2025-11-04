Orange County tourist tax revenue hits new record for September
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County collected more than $26 million from the tourist development tax in September.
What we know:
The figure represented a 1% increase over last year, making it the most revenue ever collected during that month, according to comptroller Phil Diamond.
Although a record-breaking for September, collections were lower when compared to the last few months this summer. Diamond attributed the dip to a cooling off in the fall.
"After a strong, hot summer, TDT collections cooled off in September with the start of the fall season," Diamond said in a news release.
Overall, collections for fiscal year 2024-25 were $384.6 million, making it the highest annual collections ever.
The Source: The article was written using information from the Orange County Comptroller.