Petition calls for LGBTQ section to be restored on Visit Florida tourism website

A new push is underway to have Florida's tourism website, "Visit Florida," restore its LGBTQ section after it was quietly removed.

A Change.org petition, "Return the Rainbow," demands three actions: the restoration of the removed LGBTQ travel pages on the "Visit Florida" website, the creation of an LGBTQ advisory board, and mandatory LGBTQ sensitivity and inclusive marketing strategy training for "Visit Florida" staff.

Tourism is one of Florida's largest industries, and leaders from the LGBTQ+ community say the removal of the dedicated travel section from the state-run website not only made them feel "erased" but also hurt the state's business prospects.

The petition aims to secure 500 signatures and is fewer than 10 signatures away from reaching that goal.

Neither the CEO of "Visit Florida" nor the organization's public relations director has responded to the petition.

