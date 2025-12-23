YouTuber Adam The Woo dead at 51, deputies say

The Brief Adam The Woo, a prominent YouTuber who shared theme park and travel vlogs, has died. He was 51. David Adam Williams (Adam The Woo's real name) was found dead inside his home in Celebration, Florida, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Adam The Woo was known for sharing vlogs about his travels and visits to theme parks.



A popular YouTuber known as Adam The Woo has died at the age of 51, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam The Woo, whose real name was David Adam Williams, was found in his Celebration home on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies first responded to Williams’ home Monday afternoon for a well-being check, but they were unable to make contact with Williams. They returned to the residence just before 3 p.m. for an unattended death.

"A friend had borrowed a ladder and looked in the 3rd story window to see a male on a bed that was not moving," the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities entered the home, and Williams was pronounced deceased. Williams’ father, who deputies said lives locally, was notified of his son’s death.

Fellow YouTubers, friends remember Adam the Woo

As news spread of Williams’ death, friends and fellow YouTubers began paying tribute.

"We lost Adam the Woo today," wrote Fresh Baked!, a Youtuber who covers Disneyland, wrote on X. "He was the best of us. Always kind. Incredibly generous. People don’t know how much he was there for every one of us."

"Devastated," wrote Peter Sciretta, who co-runs the Ordinary Adventures YouTube channel. "Adam The Woo was a trailblazer, he did his own thing, his way, always. He was a creature of consistency who chased adventure and chaos on a daily basis."

Justin Scarred, a fellow YouTuber and friend of Williams also paid tribute on his Facebook page.

"The world has lost a giant, and I have lost a friend closer to me than blood," he wrote. "We lost Adam. I loved this man with my whole heart and I don’t know what to do or what to say."

A Pioneer of theme park content creation

Adam The Woo is considered a pioneer in the world of theme park vlogging.

In 2009, he started posting YouTube videos on his AdamTheWoo channel about abandoned sites, pop culture landmarks and theme parks around Central Florida. He later launched his The Daily Woo channel, posting vlogs about his visits to theme parks and other travels. That channel has over 748,000 subscribers.

He had recently returned from a trip to Disneyland Paris.

In the last video posted on his The Daily Woo YouTube channel, Adam the Woo showcased the holiday decorations around Celebration, where he lived.

What's next:

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, the sheriff’s office said. Williams’ death remains under investigation.