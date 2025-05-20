Florida sets new tourism record: 2024 marks highest annual visitation in state history, DeSantis says

The Brief New data confirms that Florida set a new all-time annual record in 2024 with 143 million visitors. The data shows an increase of 1.7% over the previous record set in 2023. Florida also welcomed 41.2 million visitors in the first quarter of 2025, reinforcing the Free State of Florida’s position as the nation’s top travel destination and a global tourism powerhouse.



New data confirms that Florida set a new all-time annual record in 2024 with 143 million visitors — an increase of 1.7% over the previous record set in 2023, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says.

‘Historic growth’

By the numbers:

The governor says the historic growth includes 130.65 million domestic travelers, 8.94 million overseas visitors and 3.41 million Canadian tourists. And, in 2024, the state also collected billions in sales tax revenue from these tourists.

Today, DeSantis also announced that Florida welcomed 41.2 million visitors in the first quarter of 2025, reinforcing the Free State of Florida’s position as the nation’s top travel destination and a global tourism powerhouse.

DeSantis highlighted several key wins from the promising first quarter of 2025:

41.2 million total visitors, maintaining Florida’s national tourism leadership.

91.9% domestic visitation, with 37.9 million domestic travelers, up 0.2% from Q1 2024.

2.1 million overseas visitors and 1.2 million Canadian visitors, making up 5.1% and 3.0% of total visitation, respectively.

Domestic non-resident travelers: 35.8% arrived by air, 64.2% by non-air travel.

29.4 million total enplanements at Florida’s 19 major airports. Airports with the highest growth included Punta Gorda (+23.6%), St. Petersburg–Clearwater (+7.7%), and Daytona Beach (+7.4%).

Hotel performance: +2.4% increase in rooms sold, Average Daily Rate (ADR) rose to $227.22 (+2.2%), and occupancy reached 75.7% (+1.6%).

Florida is most famously known for its sunny weather, stunning beaches and family-friendly attractions, such as Walt Disney World.

‘Best place to visit, work, raise a family’

What they're saying:

The governor says that Florida’s consistent growth in tourism not only reflects the state’s broad appeal but also fuels economic strength, supporting jobs, businesses and communities across the state.

With continued investment and strategic promotion, DeSantis says Florida is positioned for even greater success as the most visited destination in the United States.

"Florida’s tourism industry leads the nation," DeSantis said. "These results are proof that our freedom-first policies work — and that Florida remains the best place to visit, work and raise a family."

