Artemis I mission: NASA tests new moon rocket 50 years after Apollo
Years late and billions over budget, NASA’s new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top.
NASA's Artemis 1 launch: Rollout begins ahead of August launch
The Artemis launch is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29.
What is NASA's Artemis 1 mission going to do?
NASA is in the final stretch before it launches the first rocket in 50 years designed to carry humans back to the moon. Liftoff is scheduled for late August from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Astronauts' future moon ride rolls back to launchpad for pre-flight test
NASA's Artemis-1 moon rocket returned to launchpad 39B in Florida early Monday after making the second trip from the giant rocket hangar this spring.
Artemis 1 launch: NASA update on Tuesday's planned wet dress rehearsal
NASA officials are planning a wet dress rehearsal for Artemis 1 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
A wet dress rehearsal for a rocket? NASA prepares Artemis-1 for final test
Before any performance, whether a school play or a Broadway production, there is a dress rehearsal – usually many rehearsals – before opening night. The same goes for NASA's new moon rocket preparing to launch on its maiden space voyage during the Artemis-1 mission.
SpaceX lands NASA's $2.89 billion contract to put humans on lunar surface with Starship
NASA on Friday announced a continued partnership with SpaceX in the development of the first commercial human lander that will safely carry the next American astronauts to the lunar surface, part of the Artemis Moon program.
NASA helps cement plan to return to the moon
JAXA will provide technical expertise, devices for a life support and environmental control system, batteries, thermal control and imagery components.
NASA starts assembling Artemis Space Launch System rocket
Artemis I mission is scheduled for next year, with astronauts returning to the moon as soon as 2024.