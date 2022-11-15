Artemis I rocket launch: How to watch livestream of NASA's flight to moon

Depend on FOX 35 NASA's Artemis I rocket is scheduled to launch at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, thought the launch window is open until 3:04 a.m. You can watch a livestream of FOX 35's coverage beginning at 12:30 a.m., shortly before the scheduled launch.

NASA is scheduled to launch Artemis I to the moon at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The highly-anticipated mission is essentially NASA's return to the moon after the historic Apollo missions in the 1960s. Artemis I is an uncrewed flight – the first in a series of test flights – to test not only the rocket, but the human space capsule and the impact of deep space on humans.

After launch, Artemis will travel for three weeks around the moon and back to Earth. If lift off happens on Nov. 16, splashdown is scheduled for Dec. 11.

This will be the third launch attempt for the Artemis I team. The first two in August and September were scrubbed because of technical issues, and later delayed because of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

NASA decided to roll the rocket back to the VAB ahead of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane. However, NASA decided to keep the rocket on the launch pad during Hurricane Nicole. The rocket suffered some minor damage, NASA confirmed, but said they should not impact the rocket's upcoming launch.