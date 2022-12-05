Watch live: NASA's Artemis I mission to fly passed the moon on way back to Earth

NASA's Orion Spacecraft – part of its historic Artemis I mission – will fly past the moon on Monday morning, Dec. 5, as the spacecraft makes its way back to Earth.

At its closest, the spacecraft will fly 79.2 miles above the moon's surface, NASA said in its latest blog update. That is expected to happen at 11:42 a.m.

At the same time, a "return powered flyby burn" will take place – and last 3 minutes, 27 seconds – which will change the spacecraft's velicioity by 655 mph, NASA said. "The return powered flyby is the last large maneuver of the mission, with only smaller trajectory corrections to target Earth remaining," read its blog post.

You can watch live below.

Artemis I launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during the early morning hours on Nov. 16, 2022. The mission is expected to last 25 days, 10 hours, and 53 minutes before returning to earth on Dec. 11, 2022. You can watch a replay of the launch below.

Artemis is the first test in a series of test missions to eventually land human astronauts back on the moon. The launch itself was delayed a few times – twice due to technical issues and a hydrogen leak, as well as Hurricane Ian and then Hurricane Nicole.