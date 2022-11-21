Artemis I: Watch NASA's Orion spacecraft perform moon flyby

NASA's Orion spacecraft is performing its first powered moon flyby Monday morning. (Watch live in the above video player)

The spacecraft has been crushing toward the moon since last Wednesday when it launched atop of the space agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, for the historic Artemis I mission, a nearly 26-day test flight around the moon.

Officials said the spacecraft will eventually skim just 80 miles above the lunar surface during the Artemis I mission at 7:57 a.m. ET.

Orion will travel about 40,000 miles beyond the moon's far side, farther than any human-rated spacecraft. This lunar orbit is known as the distance retrograde orbit or DRO.

NASA's Artemis 1 spacecraft will orbit the moon for about six days before beginning the trip back to Earth.

Unlike the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, Orion has launched before, making two laps around Earth in 2014. For the test flight, the European Space Agency’s service module was attached for propulsion and solar power via four wings.

Orion’s flight is set to last 25 days from its Florida liftoff to Pacific splashdown, about the same as astronaut trips. It takes nearly a week to reach the moon. After whipping closely around the moon, the capsule enters a distant orbit with a far point of close to 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometers). That would put Orion about 270, 000 miles (435,000) from Earth, farther than Apollo.