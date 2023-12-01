'Tremendous technical challenges': New report says NASA won’t land astronauts on the moon in 2025

NASA will miss its mark trying to land astronauts on the moon by 2025. That’s according to a new report, released by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) this week.

"There are tremendous technical challenges that have to be resolved," said Ken Kremer. He's a space journalist in Brevard County who read and analyzed the new report.

The new 47-page document from the GAO estimates NASA is at least two years off track in its Artemis program.

"I think they were a little overoptimistic," Kremer said, referencing how he thought it was already an ambitious timeline. He also added that NASA has fallen behind on other missions in the past.

The report outlines several issues with the current mission, including an unrealistic timeline from NASA based on previous project durations, several six-month and longer delays on key technology tests, and design challenges with the spacesuit.

"NASA had been developing the EVA suits by themselves but found they need more help," he added.

The report authors said NASA is now reviewing its current lunar lander development schedule. Kremer believes the mission could face even more delays if lawmakers keep cutting NASA’s budget.

"If the Congress doesn’t fund this, it’ll be delayed even more beyond 2027," Kremer exclaimed.

He said China is ramping up its space program right now, and they also want to make it to the moon.

"If we cut that budget, what’s happening is, we are handing it to the Communist Chinese, enabling the Communist Chinese to get ahead of us," Kremer added.

Kremer said Artemis delays will also affect the economy in Brevard County because setbacks with one mission impact others.

"That will impact employment here in Florida and throughout the other NASA centers," Kremer concluded.