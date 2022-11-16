NASA Artemis 1 live updates: New issues being addressed ahead of historic moon mission

FOX 35 Countdown to Artemis: Watch live coverage of Artemis I's launch on FOX 35 News at 12:30 a.m. or stream online, www.FOX35Orlando.com/live, or in the player above.

All eyes are on NASA and the Florida Space Coast, where work is underway to hopefully launch Artemis I from Kennedy Space Center. Artemis I – an uncrewed test flight – is expected to fly into deep space and beyond the moon on a three-week mission before returning to Earth. Artemis I is the first in a series of missions before humans will be on board and head back to the moon.

When is the Artemis 1 launch?

The two-hour launch window opens at 1:04 a.m., which means Artemis I could launch anytime between 1:04 a.m. and 3:04 a.m. early Wednesday, Nov. 16.

This is the third launch attempt for Artemis I. The first two in August and September were scrubbed due to technical issues, and delayed further because of Hurricane Ian and Nicole.

View live coverage from NASA TV below:

Follow for live updates on status of Artemis I

12:48 a.m. | NASA said the Artemis I launch team is working to determine a new launch time, following technical issues that have caused slight delays.

12:44 a.m. | As we await updates from NASA on Artemis I's launch, here are some previous stories from FOX 35:

12:33 a.m. | NASA said the Ethernet switch at the Eastern Range has been replaced, but still needs to be verified. The launch is currently in a planned hold at T-10 minutes.

The Artemis I launch window opens at 1:04 a.m.

12:18 a.m. | Titusville Police said the A. Max Brewer Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic wanting to watch the launch of Artemis I. "There is no parking available and pedestrian/bicycle traffic has increased significantly," police said in a tweet.

12:10 a.m. | After fixing an issue with an intermittent hydrogen leak, NASA said there was an issue at the Eastern Range, which requires a repair. Apparently an Ethernet switch went bad, which needs to be replaced. At last check, officials said that repair and testing could take 70 minutes or longer.

Currently, the launch is "no go" until those repairs are completed.

11:33 p.m. | NASA's ground crew said its emergency "red team" has completed their repair of a leak – and that fueling has resumed on its core stage.

10:20 p.m. | After reporting an intermittent hydrogen leak, NASA's emergency "red crew" has been deployed to the launch pad to make repairs.

10 p.m. | Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson gives "go" for emergency "red team" to head to the Artemis I launch pad to tighten bolts on a valve to repair an intermittent hydrogen leak.

8:56 p.m. | NASA said weather forecast is 90% favorable for launch of Artemis I.