Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon

Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission.

Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.

Artemis I is scheduled to launch early Wednesday, Nov. 16, from Launch Complex 39B. The two-hour launch window opens at 1:04 a.m.

NASA said last week that Artemis I suffered some minor damage during the storm, but that the damage had already been repaired or would be, and that the mission was still on schedule. On Sunday, NASA's mission management gave the go ahead to proceed towards launch, and said officials would meet again on Monday to discuss some caulk on Orion's launch abort system that came loose during Hurricane Nicole.

A teleconference is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.