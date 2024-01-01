Expand / Collapse search

Alligator vs. python fight, 3-legged bear drinks White Claws among Florida's wildest animals stories of 2023

By Aurielle Eady
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Sunshine State is home to some of the wildest animals, reptiles and even marine life and they definitely made their presence known in 2023, especially in Central Florida.

From a Black bear stealing a family's $45 Taco Bell delivery from their front porch to an alligator pouncing down on an invasive Burmese python – here are 10 moments where animals dominated news headlines in Florida and nationwide.

Alligator vs. python fight

A Florida woman captured an incredible video of an alligator enjoying a large python for an afternoon snack, garnering the attention of multiple people on social media. 

Bear steals family's White Claws

A three-legged black bear, affectionately known by locals as "Tripod," managed to break into a Lake Mary home through a screened-in lanai in the backyard. The bear then hilariously accessed her outdoor refrigerator and helped itself to three of her White Claw hard seltzer beverages. 

Chickens freezing in place goes viral

A routine feeding time for a Tampa woman's flock of chickens took an unexpected turn when the birds abruptly froze in place. "What the… why are they all not moving?!," Brianna Antionette could be heard saying in the video. "I cannot make this up."

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering more than 15.3 million views and over 46,000 comments.

Bear takes off with reindeer decoration

A wandering bear hilariously found himself an unlikely companion during the holiday season. The bear was caught on camera dragging a reindeer decoration he stole from a Longwood home.

Alligator vs. MMA fighter

A wild video out of Jacksonville showed Mike Dragich, a Florida veteran, MMA fighter and licensed gator trapper grabbing a large, 10-foot alligator by the tail who stood his ground in a parking lot near an elementary school.

Sharks attack 2 people at same beach within 24 hours

Beaches in Volusia County are famously known as the "Shark Bite Capital of the World" and a look back at last year's headlines shows just how true that title is.

Jawlene's Journey 

An alligator became a viral sensation after it was spotted with half of its jaw missing in Sanford. 

The gator, now affectionately known as Jawlene, was taken in by Gatorland officials who have helped the reptile make a speedy recovery.

If you want to see the now famous gator in person, all you have to do is make a trip to Gatorland where it recently became available for public viewing. 

Bear steals Taco Bell order 

Definitely nacho average bear. The hungry and curious black bear found himself an unexpected meal – $45 worth of Taco Bell delivered via Uber Eats to a home in Longwood – and did what any bear would seemingly do, took it for himself.

Bear goes swimming at beach 

Beachgoers got quite the surprise when they spotted a black bear swimming at a crowded Florida beach.

Several witnesses saw the curious young bear taking a dip in Destin's beautiful blue Gulf of Mexico waters and captured the rare sighting on video, which quickly circulated on social media.

Why did the gator cross the road?

Sometimes, alligators and Sandhill cranes can be cordial.

A video posted to social media appeared to show two Sandhill cranes helping a young alligator cross a Florida road. Shannon Duke, who took a video of the incredible sighting, said it happened in Pine Island in Hernando County. 