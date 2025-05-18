2 Orange County deadly LYNX bus crashes in less than 24 hours, troopers say

The Brief In the past 24 hours, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has reported two deadly LYNX bus crashes in the Orange County area. Troopers say the first crash involved a pedestrian attempting to cross State Road 50, and the second occurred when a LYNX bus overturned after a speeding driver lost control of his Tesla.



In the past 24 hours, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has reported two deadly LYNX bus crashes in the Orange County area.

Troopers say the first crash involved a pedestrian attempting to cross State Road 50, and the second occurred when a LYNX bus overturned after a speeding driver lost control of his Tesla.

Here's everything we know about the two crashes and LYNX bus safety.

LYNX bus hits, kills pedestrian

The backstory:

A LYNX bus hit and killed a pedestrian around 9:12 p.m. on Friday, May 16, in the Orange County area.

A crash report shows a LYNX bus was traveling westbound on S.R. 50, also known as West Colonial Drive, approaching Charles Street in the outside lane. Meanwhile, a pedestrian was walking north and entered the westbound lanes of S.R. 50. Officials said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and entered the direct path of the bus.

Authorities said the front of the bus struck the pedestrian, and they were transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The pedestrian was identified as a 67-year-old woman from Orlando.

FHP said the driver and passengers on the bus were not injured.

1 dead, multiple injured after LYNX bus overturns

One person was killed, and multiple others were injured, following a Saturday crash in Orange County.

Officials said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Wetherbee Road.

Troopers say a 2017 Tesla was speeding as it approached the intersection of Isle Wright Drive, and the vehicle then collided with the bus after changing lanes to avoid a slower-moving vehicle.

The collision caused the bus to overturn on its side before landing on the sidewalk and roadway.

The driver of the Tesla was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said the bus driver sustained minor injuries, while a 75-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

What's next:

Authorities say both crashes currently remain under investigation.

LYNX bus safety

What they're saying:

On its website, LYNX says its mission is to "provide safe, secure, reliable and efficient transportation services" to its customers.

Dig deeper:

FOX 35 News has reached out to LYNX officials for more information on safety measures involving the buses and is working to learn how many crashes have taken place involving LYNX buses in the Central Florida area in the last few years.

