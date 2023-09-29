Viral 3-legged bear 'Tripod' isn't alone: FWC says 2 similar bears roaming Central Florida home

The famous three-legged bear, dubbed "Tripod," has been spotted again in Seminole County. This time, the bear was seen scoping out an outdoor fridge on a family’s porch in Heathrow.

Tripod is the one who got caught stealing some White Claws out of another family’s fridge, but it turns out, there is actually more than one three-legged bear in Central Florida. At least one local expert says they need help.

Katrina Shadix runs Bear Warriors United, a nonprofit that hands out goodie bags with informational pamphlets and straps to help bear-proof your garbage bins. That dissuades bears like Tripod from trying to dig through your trash.

RELATED: Viral 3-legged bear that enjoyed White Claws returns to another Florida home to open another fridge

"When bears eat our garbage, they can die from the toxins in there, the rotten food, and we’ve shown they’re now dying from ingesting plastic bags," explained Shadix.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says this time of year, bears hope to take in about 20,000 calories a day as they gear up for hibernation, and they’ll travel around a 60-square mile area to do it.

That’s why Tripod has been spotted in Seminole, Lake, and Orange Counties. The FWC says there are two other tri-pedal bears in Central Florida, too.

"These injuries are either from snare traps ripping their appendages off or they're from car vehicle strikes," said Shadix. "So if we're going to cause those injuries and hurt the bears, we have a moral obligation to help them."

FWC biologists estimate Tripod is six to 10 years old, and around 300 pounds. They’ve been keeping an eye on him for five years or so, but haven’t intervened in his medical treatment.

Bear Warriors United says he’s in danger when he roams people’s neighborhoods, and he might not survive if he’s relocated to another forest. They want him taken to a sanctuary, like the one Laurie Hood is developing.

Hood’s site, Alaqua Animal Refuge, has been around for over a decade, but it’s still working on its bear program.

"FWC gives us about 180 days to evaluate them," said Hood. "If they can't be released back into the wild, maybe a habituated cub or in this case, a three-legged bear, and they would be okay to be an ambassador for their species, we would request that."

RELATED: Florida sheriff thinks bear hunt could be solution to increase in encounters

Shadix added that the bears who stay at the sanctuary would be those in desperate need of help, who can’t feed or protect themselves, not any bear spotted in a neighborhood.

"What needs to happen with those bears eating out of our trash cans is for the residents to become bear wise and secure their trash," said Shadix.

Bear experts say one of the ways they try to keep bears out of people’s porches is by planting foods bears like, like blueberries, within the forests outside neighborhoods. That encourages bears like Tripod to stay in the forest, rather than wandering around neighborhoods in search of food.

There are some officials trying to change how we interact with bears. The Franklin County Sheriff met with the FWC Thursday to discuss starting up another bear hunt.

Shadix is meeting with that Sheriff Saturday to try to change his mind.

One Florida lawmaker is trying to get a bill passed that would essentially establish a "Stand Your Ground" law for bears.

Representative Jason Shoaf (R, District 7) wrote the bill after noticing an increase in dangerous encounters with bears in his district.

He says he would support a hunt if the FWC finds it appropriate. However, his focus is on making sure Floridians defending themselves from bears on their property don’t have to fear jail time if they kill a

"My bill would allow people to defend themselves and their property, on their private property," explained Rep. Shoaf. "It does not allow them to go out into the woods and hunt bears. This is all about personal defense and private property defense."